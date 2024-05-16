IM: Russians Take Local Residents Prisoner And Shoot Them Dead In North Of Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the northern part of Vovchansk, Russian invaders are capturing and shooting local residents.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in his Telegram .

According to him, in the northern part of Vovchansk, where active hostilities are taking place, the Russian military is taking civilians prisoner. Evacuations have also continued in that area until today, as the National Police of Ukraine has continued to evacuate people despite all the threats and under fire.

As of now, according to intelligence, the Russian military, who were trying to gain a foothold in the city, did not allow local residents to evacuate: they started abducting people and driving them to basements, Klymenko said.

According to the minister, there are reports of the first shootings of civilians by the Russian military. In particular, one of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to follow the invaders' commands, and the Russians killed him.

Investigators of the National Police in Kharkiv region have opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the rules and customs of war, Klymenko said.

Russian military captures civilians from Vovchansk community

Evacuation teams of the National Police continue to work in Vovchansk despite intense fighting and are trying to ensure further evacuation of people, the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian units have continued to perform combat missions within the urban area of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control. The Russians' plans to penetrate deeper into the city of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been thwarted.