China’s yuan shows 7.1020 strengthening against US dollar on Thursday

(MENAFN) According to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, on Thursday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, commonly referred to as the yuan, exhibited a strengthening trend, marking an increase of 29 pips against the U.S. dollar to reach 7.1020. This development underscores the ongoing dynamics within China's foreign exchange market, reflecting shifts in global economic conditions and domestic monetary policy considerations.



Within the framework of China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan maintains a regulated range of movement, allowing for fluctuations of up to 2 percent from the central parity rate on a daily basis. This mechanism provides a degree of flexibility while also offering stability to the currency's valuation relative to major international currencies, such as the U.S. dollar.



The determination of the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a meticulous process involving a weighted average of prices quoted by market makers. This calculation takes place before the opening of the interbank market on each business day, thereby serving as a crucial reference point for subsequent trading activities.



The movement of the central parity rate reflects a multitude of factors, including macroeconomic indicators, monetary policy decisions, and global market sentiment. As such, it serves as a fundamental metric for assessing the overall health and performance of the Chinese currency in the context of international trade and financial transactions.

