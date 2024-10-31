Diwali Lights Up America: From Times Square To The Empire State Building

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali , the dazzling Festival of Lights, is lighting up the United States, uniting communities in vibrant celebrations! From the White House honoring Indian-Americans to stunning illuminations at iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center, the festivities are impossible to miss. New York kicked off its inaugural Diwali Festival at the Empire State Plaza, while Texas made headlines with fireworks sales.

Diwali at the White House

The White Hous e extended its greetings, stating, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."





In a significant recognition of the festival, the White House recently hosted a Diwali celebration, honoring the contributions of Indian Americans to the U.S.-India relationship.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event, underscoring the importance of Diwali and its themes of light and joy.





Diwali lights up Times Square

The celebrations in New York reached new heights. The Consulate General of India's official X account, @IndiainNewYork, shared vibrant photos from Times Square. "Diwali greetings to everyone from the crossroads of the world-Times Square!" the consulate wrote, wishing joy, hope, and prosperity for all as part of the festival's message.

New York landmarks Shine bright

In celebration of Diwali , several New York state landmarks, including the NY State Capitol, Erastus Corning II Tower, and the Legislative Building, lit up to mark the festival of lights.





Empire State Building glows in colors

The Empire State Building celebrated Diwali by lighting up in a vibrant orange, symbolizing the festival's theme of light conquering darkness.





One World Trade Center shines brightly

As the tallest building in the US, the One World Trade Center illuminated in radiant colors, with the building adorned to represent the festival's essence.





New York State landmarks joined in the festivities, shining blue, pink, red, and yellow in honor of Diwali. New York State General Services commemorated Diwali with iconic landmarks illuminated in festive colors, extending warm wishes of joy, peace, and prosperity to Indian and South Asian communities.





Earlier this week, New York State held its first-ever Diwali festival at the Empire State Plaza, featuring rangoli, henna, cultural performances, and a beautiful water lantern ceremony. The event attracted many attendees and ended with a spectacular fireworks display, marking the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali goes big in Texas

In Harris County, Texas, Diwali celebrations have reached new heights as residents can now legally purchase fireworks for the first time ahead of the festival on October 31. This change, approved by the Harris County Commissioners Court in September, follows a new state law recognizing Diwali as a fireworks-eligible holiday. While Diwali is not yet a public holiday, communities in Texas are embracing the festival with great enthusiasm.

The Shri Sita Ram Foundation hosted the 13th International Diwali-Dussehra Festival last weekend at the Fort Bend Epicentre in Rosenberg, Texas. The event attracted an estimated 12,000 attendees, showcasing Indian culture through dance performances, live music, and a wide variety of traditional foods.

A growing cultural movement

Though Diwali is still not recognized as a public holiday across the US, its growing popularity reflects a cultural shift as communities embrace the festival's values of light, hope, and unity. As Diwali celebrations continue to expand in American cities, the festival serves as a reminder of the power of community and the spirit of togetherness, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate love, generosity, and goodwill.