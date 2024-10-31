Egypt's Parliamentary, Political Communication Minister, Amcham Discuss Government's Legislative Agenda

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mahmoud Fawzi, Egypt's of Parliamentary, and Communication, participated in a hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (AmCham) to discuss the government's legislative priorities and the role of the private sector and business community.





Fawzi outlined the government's legislative agenda, which reflects the implementation of the government's four-pillar programme: national security, building the Egyptian citizen, a competitive economy, and political stability.





He emphasised the Ministry's commitment to collaboration with the private sector and business community, welcoming suggestions for improving the investment climate and developing legal frameworks.





“The Ministry is open to collaboration with different institutions and organisations within the business community,” Fawzi said.





“We are committed to engaging with the private sector and business community and welcome their suggestions and opinions on laws and decisions related to improving the investment climate.”





The seminar focused on the“Economic Dialogue,” a national dialogue with experts, specialists and representatives of the business community, which yielded 96 key economic recommendations. The discussion addressed issues such as promoting investment, company laws, small and medium enterprises, and fostering cooperation to achieve progress in the legislative agenda. The seminar also focused on creating a supportive environment for the governance of modern technology.





“The government has adopted an ambitious plan for administrative reform, with the aim of building an efficient and effective government administrative apparatus,” Fawzi said.“We are keen to enhance the capabilities and potential of enhancing and adding more technologies and integrated infrastructure for digital transformation services.”





The Minister outlined key legislative projects including the new Labour Law and the draft law on the protection of competition and monopolistic practices. He stressed the importance of listening to the private sector's perspective on relevant legislation, leveraging practical experience to make the implementation of legislation easier.





Fawzi highlighted the role of the business community in the“Economic Dialogue,” noting that 96 economic recommendations emerged from dedicated sessions. The discussion addressed issues such as promoting investment, company law, small and medium enterprises, as well as the need for consultations with the private sector and stakeholders to achieve progress in implementing the legislative agenda.





This collaborative approach aims to create a consultative environment, ensuring that recommendations and suggestions reach the government and political leadership. The dialogue also highlighted the importance of concerted efforts between the government and the business sector to create an environment conducive to the governance of modern technologies and their applications.





The seminar concluded with a discussion between Minister Fawzi and Jeff Bullwinkel, VP & Deputy General Counsel, Corporate External & Legal Affairs, Microsoft EMEA, moderated by Gamal Abou Ali, Vice President of Legal Affairs at the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt and Hossam Seifeldin, Co-Chair of the Digital Transformation Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Capgemini.



