Nobel Laureate Aziz Sanjar To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

At the next meeting of the Praesidium of the Azerbaijan NationalAcademy of Sciences (ANAS), the issue of the arrival of AzizSanjar, an honorary member of ANAS and Nobel laureate, to theAzerbaijan National Academy of Sciences was also discussed, Azernews reports.

Academician Isa Habibbeyli, President of ANAS, said that at theGeneral Meeting of ANAS held on November 29, 2023, Nobel laureateAziz Sanjar was elected an honorary member of ANAS.

Academician Isa Habibbeyli formally requested Aziz Sanjar'svisit to ANAS to present him with the diploma and card of HonoraryMember and to facilitate extensive discussions with the scientificcommunity of Azerbaijan. This request was warmly accepted by theNobel laureate.

During the meeting, the Presidium decided to organize AzizSanjar's visit to ANAS from May 30 to June 6 at a high level.