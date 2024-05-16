Discovery Taiwan And Mediatek Collaborate On New Short Documen-Tary, CHASING BREAKTHROUGH

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The documentary is set in Yangshuo, in the Guilin Province of China, and features its unique karst landscape. A renowned paradise for rock climbers, it spotlights the unsung heroes of the region: the Yangshuo Volunteer Rescue Team. These dedicated volunteers, who often operate behind the scenes, are celebrated for their critical role in ensuring climbers' safety and preserving the natural environment.

Viewers will journey with the Yangshuo Volunteer Rescue Team led by renowned wilderness rescue expert and rock climber Sun Ling Ye, as they perform rigorous real-life simulations and drills to hone their skills, even during the harsh winter months. Watch as they test their resilience and team collaboration effectiveness under extreme pressure, accelerating each response time while adhering to strict safety protocols. The documentary demonstrates to the world their passion for rock climbing, the importance of teamwork, and the respect for and preservation of the local environment.

Chasing Breakthrough is filmed in part using a smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 flagship 5G smartphone platform. MediaTek is the world's #1 smartphone chipset supplier and an industry leader in developing imaging and AI technologies for mobile devices, among many others.

Following the success of Chasing Biodiversity: Hainan , Discovery Taiwan and MediaTek's previous documentary in 2023, this year's collaboration aligns with World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. World Day is a global event led by UNESCO and supported by the United Nations to promote peace and harmony, encouraging the recognition of differences with the goal of creating a harmonious world.

Chasing Breakthrough is produced by Avant-Garde Media and will premiere on the Discovery Channel on May 21 at 8.05 pm.

