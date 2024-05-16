Redress Design Award 2024 Finalists Announced, Competing For Tommy Hilfiger Retail Project

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Hugo Dumas, France

Louise Boase, Australia

Miranda Mallinson-Pocock, UK

Nguyen Thi Dung, Vietnam

Silvia Acien Parrilla, UK

Su Anli, Taiwan

Tian Ruyin, Mainland China

Tiger Chung, Hong Kong

Xue Wang, Italy Zari Qanei, Iran

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2024 - Environmental NGO Redress announces the 10 Finalist designers of the Redress Design Award 2024, who are now vying for the career-changing First Prize with 2024 Exclusive Fashion Sponsor, Tommy Hilfiger: the opportunity to join the Tommy Hilfiger team and work on a sustainable design project for retail. In September 2024, the Finalists will present their outfits made from textile waste at a high-profile runway show in Hong Kong. The Redress Design Award, the world's leading sustainable fashion design competition, is supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor.Victor Tsang, Head of CreateHK, said, 'Congratulations to the 10 Finalists of the Redress Design Award 2024, a vital platform for building up the next generation to transform the fashion industry towards circularity. May these talented designers enjoy every success in the runway show and future endeavours.'Marc Gianneschi, Senior Vice President, Tommy Hilfiger Asia Pacific, and Redress Design Award 2024 Judge, said, 'We believe tomorrow's fashion should Waste Nothing and Welcome All. Under our sustainability vision, Tommy for Tomorrow, our brand has ambitions to ensure that all our products contribute to the circular economy throughout the product lifecycle by 2030. With circular design being a key pillar to this, we believe in making it the norm. That's why we are proud to support emerging designers with Redress to make fashion more circular.'Dr. Christina Dean, Founder of Redress, the Hong Kong-based, Asia-focused environmental NGO accelerating the transition to a circular fashion industry, said, 'History has proven that necessity is the mother of invention. The fashion industry can't brush its textile waste crisis under the carpet any longer. It's urgent and essential to drive circularity into fashion. These emerging fashion designer finalists have no other option than to invent design solutions to waste.'Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned, and just 1% of clothing is recycled back into clothing[1]. On fashion's current trajectory, compared to 2015, textile waste is estimated to increase by 60% by 2030[2] and the fashion industry is projected to use a quarter of the world's carbon budget by 2050[3].Selected from hundreds of competition applicants from 55 countries and regions, the chosen Finalists represent some of the best emerging sustainable design talent across the globe. The 10 Finalists are now working to bring their sustainable designs to life, tapping into textile waste streams such as a shredded military parachute and car seat covers.Next up, the 10 Finalists will send their completed collections to Redress for a professional photoshoot with Vogue Hong Kong, with the garments safely delivered by DHL Express, the event's official logistics partner. Redress is pleased to announce its partnership with DHL, a company which also shares its commitment to promoting sustainability in the fashion industry through strategic partnerships.The Finalists who live abroad will then come to Hong Kong for an educational bootcamp filled with intensive design challenges to sharpen their skills in sustainable design. During their time in the city, they will be staying at Dash Living. Their experience culminates at the Grand Final Fashion Show in September 2024, where they will showcase their sustainable collections in front of local and international media, and where the winners, selected by experts, will be announced.In August, Redress will invite the global public to cast their votes for the People's Choice Award among the Finalists. As 98% of consumers think brands have a responsibility to make positive change in the world[4], this opportunity highlights how the public plays an important role in tackling fashion's growing waste crisis. The People's Choice winner will be announced at the Grand Final in Hong Kong in September, which will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe.[1] Ellen MacArthur Foundation (2017), A New Textiles Economy[2] Global Fashion Agenda and The Boston Consulting Group, Inc. (2017), Pulse of the Fashion Industry[3] Ellen MacArthur Foundation (2017), A New Textiles Economy[4] Futerra Consumer research (2019) The honest generation are here. Are you ready?Hashtag: #RedressDesignAward

About the Redress Design Award 2024 competition:



The Redress Design Award is the world's leading sustainable fashion design competition that educates and empowers emerging fashion designers about circular design techniques to reduce fashion's negative environmental impacts. Organised by Hong Kong-based, Asia-focused environmental NGO Redress and sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region annually since 2011, the competition now has over 170 global fashion university partners and attracts designer applicants from over 50 countries and regions to win prizes that connect them with global-leading fashion businesses to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry. Create Hong Kong is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the Redress Design Award (formerly the EcoChic Design Award) since 2011 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design. Redress is a Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO with a mission to accelerate the change to a circular fashion industry by educating and empowering designers and consumers so as to reduce clothing's negative environmental impacts. Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. Tommy Hilfiger celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the Tommy Hilfiger and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

