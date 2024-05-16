Shura Council Urges Global Community To Make Israel Comply With Resolutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Braga: The Shura Council warned of the consequences of the international community's inability to oblige the Israeli occupation forces to comply with international legitimacy resolutions, considering it a threat to international peace and security.

This came in a speech delivered by Shura Council Member H E Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, who is also Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), Member of the PAM's Bureau, during the opening of the 18th Plenary Session, which began today in the city of Braga, the Portuguese Republic, and continues for two days.

Al Subaie referred to the dangerous Israeli escalation in all the occupied Palestinian territories up to the city of Rafah, expressing his regret for the Israeli entity's persistence in its war on the Gaza Strip. He said that whenever the opportunity arises to stop this brutal war on Gaza, the Israeli side persists in its stubbornness, highlighting Israel's declining of a Qatar-Egypt proposal which was approved by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

He also stressed that Qatar, under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, supported all peace endeavors and efforts made to find solutions to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international legitimacy and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Al Subaie added that peace is still possible as long as it is just and sustainable, restores rights to the Palestinian people and guarantees the establishment of their independent state within its borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.