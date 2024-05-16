Amir Heads To Bahrain For Arab Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Qatar Thursday morning, heading to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, to head Qatar's delegation at the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which will be held later today.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.

