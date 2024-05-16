Minor Hotels Appoints Puneet Dhawan As Head Of Asia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Global hotel owner and operator Minor Hotels has appointed Puneet Dhawan as Head of Asia as the group plots its growth in Asia and India. From July, Dhawan will be responsible for the performance of all Minor Hotels properties in Asia, working in close collaboration with the Minor Hotels senior leadership team and will report to Minor Hotels CEO Dillip Rajakarier.



Puneet Dhawan, Head of Asia, Minor Hotels





Dhawan, a seasoned professional with a 30-year hospitality career spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His most recent role as Senior Vice President of Operations – India & South Asia at Accor saw him lead the group's business development, owner management, hotel operations and commercial team, driving Accor's growth in the region. Notably, he oversaw the opening of the first Raffles hotel in India. His 25-year tenure at Accor also included time as the group's Vice President of Operations, Middle East, and several General Manager roles. Dhawan's journey in the hospitality industry began with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where he held positions at its properties in the Philippines and Hong Kong.





Dhawan holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He will be based in the group's Bangkok Corporate Office when he joins Minor Hotels in July.





Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International , commented,“We are excited to welcome Puneet to the Minor Hotels family. His operational experience and empowering leadership will be invaluable as we work to achieve our growth ambitions in Asia and India in the coming years.”





In January, Minor Hotels unveiled its target to add more than 200 new openings to its global portfolio, with approximately half in Asia, by the end of 2026. More recently, the hotel group announced its plan to 50 new openings in India within the next ten years, including the debut of its luxury Anantara brand later this year in Jaipur.





About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 540 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today's global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.





Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.





For more information, please visit minorhotels and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn. .