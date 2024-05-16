Knife-armed man injures multiple people in Swiss city

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a disturbing incident unfolded in the streets of Zofingen, a town nestled in northern Switzerland, as a man armed with a knife perpetrated a series of attacks before being apprehended by authorities, according to police reports. The exact number of casualties resulting from the assailant's actions remains undisclosed, with law enforcement withholding details regarding the extent of the damage inflicted.



The assailant's rampage commenced near the railway station within the confines of Zofingen, a municipality inhabited by approximately 12,000 individuals located in the Aargau canton, situated about 60 kilometers (38 miles) to the west of Zurich. In what appeared to be an unprovoked assault, the attacker initially targeted a passer-by before proceeding to injure several other individuals in what seemed like random acts of violence. Subsequently, the assailant reportedly sought refuge within a nearby residence, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.



Following a tense standoff that spanned approximately two hours, specialized police units engaged in negotiations with the suspect, eventually leading to his apprehension. It was revealed by authorities that the suspect sustained injuries during the altercation, although the specifics of the injuries sustained were not elaborated upon. The successful resolution of the incident represents a testament to the effective coordination and response capabilities of law enforcement personnel in managing such crises.

