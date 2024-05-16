               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 16: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold


5/16/2024 4:01:19 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,716 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,326 per gram for 24-karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram- Rs 6,716

8 gram- Rs 53,728

10 gram- Rs 67,160

100 gram - Rs 6,71,600


1 gram - Rs 7,326

8 gram- Rs 58,608

10 gram- Rs 73,260

100 gram- Rs 7,32,600


1 gram - Rs 5,495

8 gram- Rs 43,960

10 gram- Rs 54,950

100 gram- Rs 5,49,500

AsiaNet News

