Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 16: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold

The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,716 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,326 per gram for 24-karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,716
8 gram- Rs 53,728
10 gram- Rs 67,160
100 gram - Rs 6,71,600
1 gram - Rs 7,326
8 gram- Rs 58,608
10 gram- Rs 73,260
100 gram- Rs 7,32,600
1 gram - Rs 5,495
8 gram- Rs 43,960
10 gram- Rs 54,950
100 gram- Rs 5,49,500
