Two Civilians Killed In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 15, the Russian army killed two civilians in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On May 15, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region – in Karlivka,” Filashkin posted.

According to him, the Russian invaders have killed at least 1,962 citizens and injured 4,890 others in the region since the full-scale invasion. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

