Enemy Strikes Damage 23 Houses, Kindergarten, Medical Facility In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, 12 apartment blocks and 11 private buildings, a medical facility, a kindergarten, and civilian cars were damaged by enemy shelling over the past day. As many as 19 people were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Prokudin, Mykhailivka, Antonivka and Stanislav came under fire yesterday. The enemy also attacked Kherson with aerial bombs.

"The Russian military hit neighborhoods in the region's settlements. In particular, 12 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were damaged. There were hits to educational and medical institutions, including a kindergarten and an administrative building. An outbuilding and nine private cars were damaged," the regional governor wrote.

As a result of Russian aggression, 19 people were injured in the region in the past day.

As reported, 19 people were injured in an air strike in Kherson on Wednesday.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Facebook