3Rd Inter Foodtech Exhibition To Be Held From June 05 - 07, 2024 In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's food processing sector is one of the largest in the world and its output is expected to reach $535 Bn by 2025-26. The Food Processing sector in India has a quintessential role in linking Indian farmers to consumers in the domestic and international markets. The food processing industry has a share of 12.22% in the employment generated in all Registered Factory sector engaging approximately 2.03 Mn people and unregistered food processing sector supports employment to 5.1 Mn workers and constituted 14.18% of employment in the unregistered manufacturing sector. Major sectors constituting the food processing industry in India are processed fruits and vegetables, RTE/RTC, mozzarella cheese, processed marine products, edible oils, beverages, and dairy products.



To address the manufacturing needs of the fast growing Indian food processing industry, with focus on the latest technological trends in food processing and packaging machinery and innovations, the 3rd edition of Inter FoodTech â€“ Premier technology supplier fair food & beverage industry shall be held from June 05 - 07, 2024 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. Inter FoodTech is co-located with related trade shows, Snack & BakeTec - international trade fair on snacks, bakery and confectionery processing and packaging technology & services and Annapoorna Inter Food â€“ International Food & Beverage Trade Expo jointly by Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), VA Exhibitions and Forum of India Food Importers (FIFI), making this the most comprehensive food business platform in the country.



Inter FoodTech and Snack & BakeTec exhibitions bring together the best processing and packaging machinery suppliers, solutions and service providers required for manufacturing of all kinds of processed food & beverage products. More than 400 companies from around 20 countries will showcase their solutions to the food processing industry spread across an exhibition area of 20,000 sq. mt. Ashwani Pande, CEO, VA Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. - the organizers of these trade fairs says, â€œJust in their 3rd edition, Inter FoodTech and Snack & BakeTec together have become the most important trade fairs for food processing sector bringing together the best minds and best processing and packaging solutions from across the globe to set the roadmap for future trends, influence policy making through representations, open up newer markets, enable joint ventures and act as the best knowledge sharing platform.



Annapoorna Inter Food - International Food & Beverage Trade Expo, a concurrent trade, will forge industry connections and propel food and beverage brands to new heights. It is the ultimate destination for anyone serious about making waves in the Indian Food & Beverage (F&B) industry as it provides unparalleled networking opportunities; opportunity to showcase F&B products to the power players of the industry and elevate food & beverage Brands among the industry circles.



The exhibition is expected to attract over 15,000 business visitors from India and neighboring countries representing small, medium and large scale food & beverage manufacturers to Inter FoodTech & Snack & BakeTec and visitor representing distributors & traders, retailers and wholesalers, modern trade and institutional buyers, hotels, resorts & restaurants, catering services, QSRâ€TMs, bakeries, airlines, etc. to Annapoorna Inter Food.



Balvinder S. Sawhney, Assistant Secretary General, FICCI, the co-organizers of Annapoorna Inter Food says, â€œWe are extremely happy to re-launch Annapoorna brand as Annapoorna Inter Food with our new partners, VA Exhibitions & FIFI and are determined to shape it as the most important trade fair for food & beverage trade in the regionâ€



The following concurrent activities planned with the exhibition will create a complete business platform to enhance business for all stakeholders of food and beverage: FICCIâ€TMs Food World India 2024 - Global convention for food & beverage industry; seminar on â€ ̃Technological interventions in India Dairyâ€TM by Indian Dairy Association (IDA); Panel discussion on â€œImproving efficiency & quality with automation in food processingâ€ and â€œFood Processing Technology - Trends & Challengesâ€ by Agro & Food Processing Equipment & Technology Providers Association (AFTPAI) and Panel discussion on â€œFrom Farm to Table: Ensuring Authentication and Traceability in Food & Beverage Products" by Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA); Annapoorna Inter Food RETAIL Awards, Incredible Chef Challenge and Chef Master Classes in Culinary Arena.

