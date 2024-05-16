Shivangi Verma Declared That She Will 'Never Put On Weight' For A Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Shivangi Verma, who gained 10 kg for a song named 'Nana Buluku' of the movie 'Pichaikkaran 2', has opened up about her weight loss journey, stating that she will never gain weight for any project again.

The actress, known for her work in 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Reporters', and 'TV, Biwi aur Main', shared that she was able to shed 10 kg through dedication and hard work.

Shivangi said: "I managed it somehow. It literally took me, like, one year, from 69 to 59. Thanks to my dietitian, I think I was pretty focused. My workout was on point, which is why I was able to achieve this."

However, she is very clear now that she will not agree to gain weight for a role.

"Now, I will never gain weight for any project. I'm going to let go of the project, even if I have to," said the 'Nach Baliye Season 6' finalist.

Regarding the most important aspects of losing weight, Shivangi added: "The first one will be to diet properly, the second one will be to regularly workout, and the third one is to keep your willpower intact. I think you need to literally have control over your tongue because your tongue is something that decides how much weight you put on or lose. You need to keep a check on your tongue. Only then things are going to be possible."