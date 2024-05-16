Flysym Simulator Lab Partners with Al Kifah Academy to Launch First Aviation Lab in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFNEditorial) Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia – Flysym Simulator Lab, a leading provider of flight simulation solutions to k12 schools in the region is excited to announce its partnership with Al Kifah Academy to introduce the first Aviation Lab in Saudi Arabia. Located within the prestigious Al Kifah Academy Al Khobar campus, this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in advancing aviation education for K-12 students in the Kingdom.



The Flysym Simulator Aviation Lab represents a significant advancement in STEM education, providing students with hands-on experience in piloting virtual aircraft and navigating simulated flight scenarios. With cockpit replicas that closely resemble real aircraft controls, the Aviation Lab offers a truly immersive flying experience enhancing students' understanding of aircraft flying by providing a realistic learning environment that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application.



"We are proud to collaborate with Al Kifah Academy to bring the Flysym Simulator Aviation Lab to Saudi Arabia," said Bibin Boby Director of Flysym Simulator. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to inspiring and educating the next generation of aviation enthusiasts and professionals." The Aviation Lab at Al Kifah Academy will provide students with hands-on experience in piloting virtual aircraft, navigating various flight scenarios, and mastering essential piloting skills under the guidance of experienced aviation instructors. Through engaging simulations and interactive learning modules, students will develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills while exploring the fascinating world of aviation.



The Flysym Flight Simulator Lab will be integrated into the school's curriculum, offering aviation-themed lessons and projects across multiple subjects. Additionally, flysym will organize extracurricular programs and activate Flysym club at Al Kifah Academy to further engage students who are passionate about aviation and aerospace.



"We are thrilled to be the first K-12 school in Saudi Arabia to introduce the Flysym Simulator Aviation Lab,” said Mohammad Abbas, Academic Director Al Kifah Academy. "This innovative facility will enhance our STEM curriculum and provide our students with a unique opportunity to engage with aviation technology and industry-standard flight simulation equipment."

The partnership between Flysym Simulator and Al Kifah Academy underscores a shared vision of promoting STEM education and fostering a passion for aviation among students. By providing access to cutting-edge flight simulation technology, the Aviation Lab aims to inspire future aerospace professionals and prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the aviation industry.



The launch of the Flight Simulator Lab aligns with our School 's ongoing commitment to providing students with exceptional learning experiences that prepare them for success in the 21st century. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning opportunities, Al Kifah is inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, and leaders.





