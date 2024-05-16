Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in New York!

(MENAFNEditorial) For the first time ever Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference will be held in New York, USA on October 23, 2024.



The inaugural Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference is set to convene industry leaders on October 23, 2024, in New York, USA. Co-located with DAM New York 2024, this one-day event promises to be a pivotal gathering for professionals navigating the evolving landscape of data management and AI technologies.



Chaired by Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions at Graphifi, the conference will provide attendees with a deep dive into practical strategies for effectively managing and leveraging data resources, with a specific focus on taxonomies, ontologies, and knowledge graphs.



Key Discussion Areas include:

Taxonomy development and management

Creating ontologies to enhance data understanding

Practical applications of Knowledge Graphs

Utilizing NLP, Machine Learning, and AI techniques

Evolving roles in data management and analysis



This conference is essential for data managers seeking to stay ahead in the age of AI. Whether professionals are Information Professionals, DAM Managers, Data Managers, Knowledge Organizers, Data Architects, Taxonomists, or Ontologists, this event offers invaluable insights and strategies to enhance data management practices.



The Semantic Data 2024 conference in New York serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, community building, and professional development in the rapidly evolving field of semantic data and related technologies.



