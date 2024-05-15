Mexico’S Record Foreign Investment In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Mexico set a record with $20.313 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), marking a 9% increase from 2023.



However, only 3% of this was new investment, showing investor caution despite nearshoring opportunities.



During a May 15 press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated this as a historic achievement.



He highlighted how this influx of foreign capital is generating jobs and boosting worker incomes.



Yet, a closer examination shows that 97% of the FDI came from profit reinvestments by established companies.



The Ministry of Economy observed a shift in FDI patterns, crediting it to ongoing investor confidence that encourages capital retention in Mexico.







This change has enabled companies to better manage foreign debts and support intra-group financial transactions, stabilizing new capital inflows.



The United States led the investment, contributing 52% of the FDI. Germany and Canada followed, with 9% and 8%, respectively.



Notably, China, despite high investment announcements in 2023, was not among the top ten investors this quarter.



In terms of sectors, manufacturing drew the most foreign capital, securing 42% of the total investments.



Financial services and mining also received substantial inflows, at 25% and 12%, respectively.



This sectoral distribution reflects Mexico's economic diversit , spanning from traditional manufacturing to emerging financial services.

According to the Ministry of Economy, led by Raquel Buenrostro, Mexico City received the most foreign investment, capturing 59% of the FDI.



Nuevo León and Baja California also attracted significant investments, demonstrating a wide geographic distribution.



This surge in capital highlights both challenges and opportunities in Mexico's economic landscape.



The slow conversion of new investments into outcomes suggests a need for improved strategies to capitalize on nearshoring trends.



As Mexico continues attracting significant foreign investment, ensuring these funds boost economic benefits nationwide is vital.

