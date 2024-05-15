China Allowes Visa-Free Entry For Foreigners Arriving On Cruise Ships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has introduced a visa-free entry regime for foreigncitizens arriving on board cruise ships as part of organizedtourist groups, Azernews reports.

According to the decision, from May 15, foreigners can cross theborder at ports and stay in China without a visa for 15 days. Atthe same time, in order to pass border control without a visa, theymust be part of a tourist group hosted by a travel company fromChina.

The group must consist of at least two people.

The ministry clarified that we are talking about bordercrossings in ports of cities such as Tianjin, Dalian, Shanghai,Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Beihai, Haikouand Sanya.