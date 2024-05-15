Crimea Strike: Satellite Images Show Traces Of Fire At Belbek Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite imagery shows traces of a massive fire at the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea following a Ukrainian precision strike believed to have involved multiple missiles.
The photos were taken by the NASA FIRMS orbital fire monitoring system, OSINTtechnical reported via X, as seen by Ukrinform.
"Fires continue to grow at Belbek Airbase in Russian occupied Crimea, after a large Ukrainian ATACMS strike tonight," reads the report posted Wednesday morning. Read also:
NASA's FIRMS orbital fire monitoring system detected multiple large fires encompassing the southern part of the airfield over a two-hour period, the report elaborates.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, multiple fires broke out in the area of the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol in temporarily occupied Crimea overnight Wednesday as a result of a missile attack.
Photo: @Osinttechnical
