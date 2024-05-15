(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 15, 2024: Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced new and unique additions to its premier AI-Native Networking Platform that set the bar for proactive insight and automation, driving even more value into the industry's leading wired and wireless access solutions. The company's cloud-hosted Wired, Wireless and Access Assurance products, driven by Mist AI, have been augmented alongside Marvis - the industry's only AI-Native Virtual Network Assistant - with new capabilities that proactively find and fix network, application and security issues. These new capabilities enable Juniper customers and partners to stay ahead of user needs while lowering operational costs (by up to 85 percent in some instances).



Juniperâ€TMs AI-Native Networking Platform was purpose-built to leverage AIOps to assure excellent end-to-end operator and end-user experiences (a concept known as â€œAI for Networkingâ€). It purposefully leverages the right data, the right real-time response and the right infrastructure to assure that every connection is more reliable, measurable and secure for every device, user, application and asset. These tenets have enabled Juniper to become the leader in wired and wireless LAN infrastructures, as verified by both customer momentum and third-party analyst reports.



Building on Juniperâ€TMs wired, wireless and Mist AIâ„¢ leadership, the AI-Native Networking Platform is further augmented with the following innovative AI for networking capabilities:



Assure end user experiences with proactive insight:



Â· Marvis Application Experience Insights harnesses continuous learning to provide invaluable understanding of Zoom meetings and Teams calls experience: Juniper has expanded the integration with Zoom and MicrosoftÂ® Teams to add new insights based on the fusion of the Shapley data science model with our continuous user experience learning. This new feature, which has been trained on Juniperâ€TMs quality intelligence data across billions of collaboration user experience minutes, enables the prediction of call quality prior to an actual video session. Previously, Mist Systems was also the first to use data science, driven by Mist AI, to verify the source of a problem (e.g. client, application, LAN, WAN, etc.) after the video call occurred.



Â· Marvis Minis proactively finds wired issues without users being present. Marvis Minis, the first fully integrated and always-on AI-native digital experience twinning solution for wireless, has now been extended to the wired network to improve network operations by diagnosing authentication issues without requiring users/devices. Minis now exposes switch authorization problems related to RADIUS server failures and provides prescriptive actions to fix these issues before users are aware.



Â· New service levels assure wired experiences: Juniper has customizable service level expectations (SLEs) that monitor the status of key wireless, wired, WAN and application metrics to assure the best user experiences. The existing wired SLEs for throughput, switch health and connection have been augmented with new SLEs that also cover switch bandwidth utilization, successful connections to RADIUS servers and switch capacity. These monitor and enforce key wired metrics in real-time to assure exceptional ongoing user experiences over a Juniper wired network.



Simplify operations with proactive troubleshooting and remediation:



Â· Only AI-Native Dynamic Spectrum Capture brings network rewind to wireless interference: This new feature brings unprecedented visibility into RF spectrum that the Wi-Fi networking industry has lacked. It will enable customers to accelerate and minimize site visits to identify and root cause wireless interference issues.



Â· More efficient troubleshooting with wired dynamic packet capture: Juniper has expanded its exclusive real-time dPCAP solution for wireless to now include wired. The Juniper Wired Assurance solution automatically detects issues as they occur and proactively captures packets in the cloud to help identify and fix the root cause without expensive and ineffective site visits. With dPCAP, administrators can easily resolve intermittent issues that are otherwise almost impossible to diagnose and resolve.



Â· Marvis Actions improve wired troubleshooting: Marvis Actions are an efficient way to proactively highlight top wired, wireless, WAN and data center issues impacting user experience issues across a customerâ€TMs organization, with self-driving remediation and/or proactive suggestions for rapid problem correction. The existing wired actions for identifying missing VLANs, port flaps, high CPU and stuck ports have now been augmented with new actions that also identify and fix misconfigured switch ports and Access Point loops.



Prevent non-compliant usage with proactive access control:



Simplified Posture validation with UEM/MDM integration: Juniper Mist Access Assurance service, the first cloud-native and AI-native solution for Network Access Control (NAC) driven by Mist AI, has become even simpler to deploy and manage with cloud-to-cloud integration with leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)/Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, such as Jamf and MicrosoftÂ® Intune. Through this integration, devices attempting to join the network are automatically verified to meet corporate security and device compliance requirements, with prescriptive action taken for non-compliant devices. The Mist UI also provides end-to-end visibility into client postures, covering both network and device parameters.



Cloud-native eduroam support: The Juniper Mist Access Assurance solution now provides seamless onboarding at over 10k eduroam-connected locations in over 100 territories. Various authentication methods are used to seamlessly grant access to different types of clients, including home users, visitors and university staff (via NAC 802.1x), IoT devices (via self-service pre-shared keys), and guests (via custom portals).

â€œThis announcement directly addresses two of the top concerns from our customers and partners: how to proactively stay ahead of constantly changing user demands, and how to ensure critical applications like Zoom and Teams perform as desired, regardless of where users are located. By expanding our AI-Native Networking Platform with more industry-firsts such as Marvis Application Experience Insights and wired/wireless digital experience twinning, Juniper continues to pioneer the usage of AI in networking to deliver unsurpassed agility and assurance via proactive insight and automation.â€



Sudheer Matta, GVP Products for Campus and Branch, Juniper Networks

â€œMarvis Application Experience is a game-changer, swiftly identifying an intermittent collaboration call issue that took me three weeks and a site visit to figure out â€“ Mist AI knew there were too many external devices from passersby such as college tour groups connecting to our AP, impacting call quality significantly.â€



Bryan Ward, Lead Network Engineer, Dartmouth College

â€œIn the AI era, enterprise networking has never been more important, or more of a challenge to optimize. From reducing the complexity of deploying and managing networks, to assuring high-quality user, device and application experiences, to staying ahead of ever evolving cyberthreats, advancing the connectivity strategy of enterprise campus and branch networks is a key priority for organizations. AI-enhanced network operations (AIOps) platforms can be a powerful tool for overcoming these challenges. Key fundamentals to a successful AIOps solution include being AI- and cloud-native, leveraging a platform-based approach that extends across wired and wireless capabilities, and having security natively built in. Recent enhancements to Juniperâ€TMs AI-Native Networking Platform continue to make important advancements to AIOps capabilities for enterprise network management.â€



