Turkish FM: Israeli Assault On Rafah Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 15 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his US counterpart Antony Blinken, via phone Wednesday, that the Israeli attack on the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, is unacceptable.

He underlined the need for immediate and permanent ceasefire and removing all obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid across the Strip, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported quoted official diplomatic sources.

In addition to the situation the Gaza Strip, the two officials discussed the developments in Ukraine, added the sources. (end)

aas









MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108217858