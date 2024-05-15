Saudi King Issues Royal Decrees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued on Wednesday various royal decrees appointing and relieving top officials.

The decrees, as Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammad as special adviser to King Salman at the rank of minister, and responsible for carrying out the work of deputy minister of the National Guard.

Abdulmohsen Al-Tuwaijri was relieved of his position as Deputy Minister of the National Guard and appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court at the rank of Minister.

Shihana Al-Azzaz was relieved of her position as Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and by order of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Al-Azzaz was appointed as adviser to the Royal Court and Chair of the Board of Directors at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

Mazen Al-Sudairi was appointed as an adviser to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Sami bin Abdullah Muqeem was appointed Vice President of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Al-Rabdi Al-Rabdi was appointed as Head of the National Data Management Office.

Abdulaziz Al-Dahim was appointed Assistant Minister of Commerce, Anas ad Al-Sulai chosen as Assistant Minister of Tourism and Abdullah Al-Ahmari as Assistant Minister for Planning and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Khalid Al-Abdulkarim was appointed Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers at the rank of Minister. (end)

fn













MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108217855