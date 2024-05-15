UK Offers USD 175 Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Yeme

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 15 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday offering an additional 139 million pounds (USD 175 Million) in humanitarian aid to Yemen

Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron affirmed in his meeting with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad Awad in London that the aid would be directed to feeding more than 850,000 people and medically treating 700,000 children suffering from malnutrition.

Cameron said that the Yemeni people are suffering from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with more than half of the population in need of humanitarian assistance, stressing the need for the international community to commit to intensifying all efforts to make a real and tangible difference in addressing this crisis that has been raging for more than nine years.

He accused the Houthi group of exacerbating the humanitarian crisis by preventing aid from reaching those who need it in northern Yemen and attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, which threatens to raise the prices of vital supplies. (end)

