Jordan Condemns Assassination Attempt On Slovakia Prime Minister

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- Jordan Wednesday condemned the assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah voiced the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of Slovakia.Qudah rejected violence to destabilise security and stability, wishing the Slovak Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

