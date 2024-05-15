               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Condemns Assassination Attempt On Slovakia Prime Minister


5/15/2024 3:05:02 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- Jordan Wednesday condemned the assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah voiced the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of Slovakia.
Qudah rejected violence to destabilise security and stability, wishing the Slovak Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

MENAFN15052024000117011021ID1108217842


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search