Asia Mixed Wednesday

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight that saw the NASDAQ Composite index hit a fresh record closing high despite strong inflation data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index gained 29.67 points, or 0.1%, to 38,385.73.

Markets in Hong Kong and Korea were closed for holiday.

Investors also assessed Australia's annual budget released late on Tuesday.

In the U.S., the producer price index reading for April came in at 0.5%, above the 0.3% that economists polled by Dow Jones had expected. The initial market reaction was negative but stocks subsequently rose as March wholesale prices were revised down to show a 0.1% decline.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 30.99 points, or 0.9%, to 3,626.06.

The People's Bank of China kept its one-year medium term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.5%.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 lost 30.99 points, or 0.9%, to 3,626.06.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dropped 23.93 points, or 0.7%, to 3,289.42.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index jumped 161.36 points, or 0.8%, to 21,147.21.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 index let go of 92.21 points, or 0.9%, to 11,525.88.

In Australia, the ASX 200 regrouped 26.94 points, or 0.4%, to 7,753.70.









MENAFN15052024000212011056ID1108215999