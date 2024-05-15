Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet at Bayan Palace.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah pledges to pursue the process of reforms and affirm that "we are in a new phase of the responsible and serious action stages." 3152029 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's newly formed government takes the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued an Amiri Order to address the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as His Highness.
MANAMA -- The Arab League 33rd summit is to kick off tomorrow Thursday.
RAMALLAH -- Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa affirms Palestinian people will hinder ongoing attempts aimed at expelling them from their land. (end) rk
