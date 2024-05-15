Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, approval of a draft Cabinet decision establishing the National Committee on Memory of the World.

The draft decision stipulates the formation of the aforementioned committee in the Ministry of Culture, to implement the Memory of the World Program launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with the aim of protecting and preserving the worlds documentary heritage, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Second, the Cabinet approved the hosting of the conference organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on air transport facilitation (Doha - during the second quarter of 2025).

Third, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify the following:

1- Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of digital government between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar and the Digital Government Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2- Revised agreement on the recognition of higher education studies, certificates and degrees in Arab countries.

3- Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of education between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

4- Agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regulating the employment of workers from the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the State of Qatar.

5- Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

6- Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of public prosecution between the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

7- Memorandum of Understanding between the Financial Information Unit of the State of Qatar and the Financial Monitoring Department of the National Bank of Tajikistan in the Republic of Tajikistan to cooperate in the field of exchanging financial investigations related to crimes of money laundering and terrorist financing, and related crimes.

Fourth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- Draft basic contribution agreement between Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the United Nations - the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) - to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the core resources of the Fund for the year 2024.

2- Draft cooperation protocol in the fields of journalism and media between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of Nepal.

Fifth, the Cabinet considered the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Report of the ministerial committee in charge of following up on the implementation of the national framework for promoting good values and morals in the Qatari society.

2- Annual report of the standing committee for rescue, relief and humanitarian aid in afflicted areas in brotherly and friendly countries.