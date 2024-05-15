Jordan Appointed To Arab Administrative Development Organization Oversight Board

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - Jordan was chosen as a member of the financial and administrative oversight board for the Arab Administrative Development Organization for the term spanning 2024-2026, as announced by the organization's General Assembly.This decision transpired during the participation of the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission in the 58th session of the General Assembly, held in Egypt, attended by ministers and heads of civil and administrative services from member states.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission elaborated on the discussions led by the Jordanian delegation, led by the Commission's Chairman, Sameh Nasser. The discussions primarily revolved around the implementation of General Assembly decisions, presentation of the organization's Executive Council decisions from previous meetings, and a review of the organization's accomplishments for the years 2022-2023.Key topics addressed in the meeting encompassed member states' financial obligations to the organization, the financial and administrative oversight authority's report on the organization's past work, and the organization's general administration's responses to these reports.Chairman Nasser underscored Jordan's commitment to bolstering cooperation with all General Assembly member states, leveraging their distinct experiences and expertise to enhance human capital planning and management efficiency across the Arab world, thereby improving citizen services.Amid bilateral discussions on the sidelines, Nasser highlighted the Commission's role in implementing the public sector modernization roadmap and outlined priority projects aimed at enhancing public sector performance.Furthermore, Nasser outlined Jordan's human resources strategy in the civil service, endorsed by the cabinet in August 2023, emphasizing avenues for collaboration with Arab countries on strategy-related projects and initiatives aligned with their respective priorities.It's worth noting that the General Assembly meeting of the Organization, which is an integral institution of the Arab League, coincided with the sessions of the Jordanian-Egyptian committee in Cairo, spearheaded by the heads of government of both nations.