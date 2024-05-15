Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Discusses COP29 Collaboration With Singaporean President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), SahibaGafarova discussed the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Climate Change Convention (COP29), which will beheld in Baku in November this year, in her meeting with Presidentof Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Azernews reports that this was informed by thePress and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

It was also emphasised that economic relations are one of themain components of bilateral relations between the countries, andit was said that the current level of commercial and economicrelations creates a good basis for wider cooperation.

Also, within the framework of inter-parliamentary relations,issues of cooperation in international parliamentary organisationswere considered. Both the Parliamentary Network of the Non-AlignedMovement (NAM), which was created on the initiative of thePresident of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the ASEANInter-Parliamentary Assembly were emphasised as good platforms forcooperation.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also gaveinformation about the current situation in the region and the peacenegotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In particular, the President of Singapore said that his countrywill be strongly represented at COP29.