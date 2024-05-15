(MENAFN) Mikhail Razvogayev, the appointed governor of the Sevastopol administration in Crimea, announced today that the Russian air force successfully thwarted a large-scale air assault launched by Ukraine on the port city. However, amidst the defense efforts, debris from one of the missiles struck a residential area. Razvogayev, communicating through his Telegram channel, conveyed that initial assessments indicate no casualties resulting from the attack. He further disclosed that Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed numerous aerial projectiles over the Black Sea during the preceding night.



The full extent of the attack and the resultant damage remains unclear at present. Notably, the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia from Ukraine a decade ago continues to evoke condemnation from Kiev's Western allies. Both Ukraine and Russia assert their adherence to avoiding civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict that commenced in February 2022, with Moscow characterizing it as a "special military operation." Kiev contends that its targeting of military, energy, and transportation infrastructure serves as a response to repeated assaults launched by Russia.



In a separate incident, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, situated on the southwestern border with Ukraine, reported that an attack launched by Kiev caused injuries to two individuals. The assault also inflicted damage to a power line, as well as numerous residential properties and vehicles within the region. This escalation in hostilities underscores the ongoing volatility and humanitarian toll of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with repercussions extending beyond the immediate combat zones.

