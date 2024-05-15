Waaree Energies Limited Appoints Carat India as Its Media Partner

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th May, 2024: Carat India, a media agency under dentsu India, has been awarded the television media mandate for Waaree Energies Limited, India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), with the aim to amplify its brand presence.



As per the mandate, Carat – the media agency from dentsu India, will oversee the brand's television media across India exclusively. They will also support in strategizing and planning other traditional media and buying for print, radio, and digital. Furthermore, OOH (Out-of-home) will be executed by Posterscope, the OOH specialist agency from dentsu India. Carat aims to enhance the brand's visibility across diverse media channels through its data-driven capabilities. We believe the agency is poised to develop innovative campaigns that resonate with the target audience, and aims to solidify Waaree Energies Limited's position as a renewable energy brand in the market.



The collaboration between Waaree Energies Limited and Carat exemplifies dentsu's dedication to advancing sustainability. We believe that this collaboration will underscore the network's commitment to fostering environmentally conscious solutions and driving positive change toward a more sustainable future.



According to Nilesh Malani, Chief Marketing Officer, Waaree Energies Limited, “Selection of Carat as our media partner is a choice intended to amplify our brand's impact and to contribute towards promotion of sustainable advancements in India. We have confidence in Carat India's ability to create imaginative and visually appealing campaigns that will help us connect with our target audience, thereby reinforcing our commitment to expediting the clean energy transition in India and facilitating positive transformations for a more environmentally friendly future.”



Commenting on the partnership, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media, South Asia, dentsu, said, “It is an absolute privilege and honour to join hands with Waaree Energies Limited and contribute to their growth journey in India. This partnership marks a pivotal moment, where our expertise and dedication merge with Waaree Energies Limited’s vision and ambition. Together, we believe that we are poised to achieve milestones and drive growth, emphasizing our commitment to delivering quality in every aspect of our collaboration.”





