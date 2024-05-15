Poland incapable of providing Patriot to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a reaffirmation of Poland's current defense capabilities, President Andrzej Duda emphasized that Poland cannot fulfill Ukraine's request for United States-made Patriot missile systems at present. Duda clarified that Poland's own procurement of the Patriot system remains incomplete, thus limiting its capacity to provide such defense assets to Ukraine.



Speaking to Bloomberg during the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Duda explained that Poland has only recently begun receiving the initial components of the Patriot surface-to-air batteries it had ordered from the United States seven years ago. These acquisitions are part of Poland's ongoing efforts to strengthen its national defense infrastructure, with the Patriot system being a crucial component of its defense strategy.



Duda acknowledged Ukraine's appeals for additional long-range air defense systems to counter potential Russian threats. While Ukraine has received Patriot launchers from the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands, it continues to seek further support from other NATO allies, including Poland. However, Duda emphasized that Poland's current priority is to complete its own defense shield before considering any external commitments.



The Financial Times reported Ukraine's lobbying efforts directed at Poland, Spain, and Romania for the donation of Patriot batteries. Despite these appeals, both President Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk have reiterated that Poland lacks available Patriot missile systems to offer to Ukraine.



While Germany and Spain have recently agreed to send additional Patriot batteries to Ukraine, other NATO members have expressed reservations. Greece has ruled out a donation, and Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has cited internal opposition within his government to the idea of sharing such defense assets.



In summary, Poland's inability to provide Patriot missiles to Ukraine underscores the complex dynamics of balancing domestic defense needs with international commitments. As Ukraine seeks support from its Western allies in bolstering its defense capabilities, Poland's stance reflects the importance of strategic planning and prioritization within the context of broader regional security concerns.

