Chief Of Staff Meets Lebanese Army Commander

Doha: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff H E Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met Commander of Army of the Republic of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun. The meeting discussed topics of common concern, as well as aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop them meeting was attended by a number of senior Armed Forces officers.

