Smartbuyglasses Launches Live Video Consultation Service With Certified Dispensing Opticians

(MENAFN- Pressat) SmartBuyGlasses , a leading online eyewear retailer known for innovative solutions, has launched its latest service - live video consultations with certified in-house dispensing opticians. This revolutionary addition aims to further enhance customers' online shopping experience by providing access to expert guidance and personalised assistance from the comfort of their homes.

SmartBuyGlasses has always been committed to making buying glasses online seamless and convenient. It offers customers features like Virtual Try-On, a Lens Scanner app and a pupillary distance tool to help with choosing frames and ordering prescription lenses, setting the benchmark for easy and hassle-free online eyewear shopping.

Now, customers can use the new live video consultation service to chat directly with certified dispensing opticians who can address their queries and concerns. Whether customers need assistance choosing prescription lenses or coatings to best suit their vision needs, frame advice for sizing, fitting or shape recommendations, the experienced dispensing opticians at SmartBuyGlasses are readily available to help. They are also on hand to assist with pupillary distance measurements and troubleshoot prescription lens issues post purchase.

In today's challenging financial climate, SmartBuyGlasses understands the importance of providing value-added services to help customers save money. The live video consultation is entirely free of charge, allowing customers to access professional guidance at no additional expense, and all via real, human interaction.

"With the launch of our live video consultation service, we are taking online eyewear shopping to the next level," says Julia Ritchie, Global Head of Prescription at SmartBuyGlasses.“We understand that purchasing glasses online can sometimes be daunting, especially when it comes to understanding prescriptions and finding the perfect fit. Our goal is to make this process as easy and stress-free as possible by offering direct access to our team of certified dispensing opticians, who can provide expert advice and assistance in real-time."

SmartBuyGlasses remains committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, continuously striving to exceed expectations and provide unparalleled service to its valued customers.

For more information about SmartBuyGlasses and its live video consultation service, please visit p/book-your-consultation/ .