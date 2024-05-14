(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From Amwaj Media . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Iraqi push to end UNAMI mandate fuels concern over lack of oversight

Baghdad is pushing to end the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), citing improved security conditions and stability.

Informed observers privately charge that the Iraqi government wants an end to criticism before the UN Security Council.

At the same time, given the dominance of armed political actors, critics are warning that terminating the UN mission would limit international oversight and thus put the fragile stability in the country at risk.

