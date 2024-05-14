Shmyhal, Blinken Discuss Another Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth $400M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed another military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a meeting with Antony Blinken. The U.S. Secretary of State and I discussed another military aid package totaling $400 million. I stressed the need to strengthen air defense in Ukraine, particularly for the protection of energy facilities. I received an assurance that the United States is working in this area," Shmyhal said.

Both parties also discussed the seizure of Russian assets. According to Shmyhal, the search is on for a solution on how to use them for the benefit of Ukraine.

"It was stated during the meeting that a number of private U.S. companies are interested in investing in our country. In this context, we discussed with Mr. Blinken the creation of capacities for private sector investments," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal thanked the administration of President Joe Biden and the people of the United States for the strong support that the U.S. is providing to Ukraine amid a full-scale Russian invasion.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of U.S. solidarity with Ukraine, which is under massive Russian shelling.

Photo credit: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine