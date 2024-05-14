Refurbished Zarqa Park Opens, Coinciding With King's Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 14 (Petra) -- Coinciding with His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Zarqa marking the silver jubilee of the assumption of his constitutional powers, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi Tuesday opened the newly-refurbished Zarqa Municipality Park.One of Royal Initiatives projects implemented across the country, the park was developed, equipped and provided with facilities and children's games in line with public safety standards as a breathing space for the people of Zarqa city, one of the Kingdom's areas with high population density.Issawi, head of the committee to follow up on implementation of the King's initiatives, accompanied by the Zarqa mayor and local officials, toured the park, which includes children's play areas, traditional folk games, outdoor areas, pathways for people with special needs, among others.The Royal Court Chief said in remarks that the royal initiatives, which are being launched under the direct guidance of His Majesty, seek to meet the needs of local communities, including the establishment and renovation of parks that are equipped with entertainment facilities and services.He said the Royal Initiatives, which incorporates many vital sectors, are being implemented countrywide in cooperation and partnership with government agencies and civil society institutions, to enhance sustainable development in local communities.Over the past years, he added, many parks and public gardens were established in various regions of the Kingdom, and provided with games for children of various age groups.