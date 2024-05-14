Amir Welcomes Guests Of Qatar Economic Forum, Says Forum Is Global Platform For Presenting Constructive Ideas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed the guests of the fourth Qatar Economic Forum, stressing that the forum has become a global platform for presenting constructive ideas.

In a post on His Highness' official account on X, HH the Amir welcomed the guests of the fourth Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, wishing them success in crystalizing the results of this significant forum, which has become a global platform for presenting constructive ideas on global economic and geopolitical issues as well as presenting innovative proposals to overcome the challenges presented.

MENAFN14052024000067011011ID1108212142