Urfi Javed Goes BALD? Here's The Truth To Actress' No Hair Look Photo; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Social media erupted into a frenzy as actress Urfi Javed dropped a daring selfie from her car on Monday, May 13, sporting what appeared to be a bald look. However, keen-eyed fans quickly noticed discrepancies in the image, leading to speculations about filters or poorly executed photo editing. Despite initial shock, it's clarified that Urfi Javed has not gone bald.

The selfie, which depicted the actress in an unconventional avatar, triggered a wave of reactions from her followers. Comments flooded in, with many questioning whether the bald appearance was a result of a filter or editing trickery. Observations of hair strands near her shoulders and misalignment of the 'bald hair' with her head further fueled doubts regarding the authenticity of the image.

While the photograph might have stirred curiosity, it's evident that Urfi Javed's striking appearance was not a permanent change. Nonetheless, the actress succeeded in captivating the internet with her bold move, leaving fans both surprised and intrigued.

In the realm of her professional endeavors, Urfi Javed is set to make a cameo appearance in director Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming project, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.' Banerjee expressed admiration for Urfi's bold persona, citing her unique style and attitude as noteworthy attributes. He teased a scene featuring Urfi in the film, describing it as an uncut sequence where she captivates viewers by stripping down.

ALSO READ:

Saif Ali Khan COVERS Kareena Kapoor's tatto on his arm; VIRAL picture leave fans confused