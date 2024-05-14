Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Participates In Exhibition At AIM Congress In UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZ Authority)participated at the exhibition organised in the framework of theAnnual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Azernews reports.

The representatives of the AFEZ Authority met with well-knowncompanies from China, the UAE, Russia, Poland, and other countriesand informed them about the favourable business climate that hasbeen created in the Alat Free Economic Zone for investors.

During the exhibition, AFEZ Authority team met with Sheikh Issabin Abdullah Al-Ma'ala and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin KhalidAl-Qasimi and briefed them about the unique legal base of the AFEZ,as well as about the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package,industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-siteinfrastructure and utilities, and other advantages.

Afterwards, the Chairman of the UAE Chambers, Hamid Mohammed binSalem, visited the stand, where he was given information about theopportunities and benefits created for investors in the Alat FreeEconomic Zone.