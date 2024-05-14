EU member states agree to relax environmental regulations for farmers seeking support

(MENAFN) In a significant development, European Union member states have reached a consensus to ease environmental regulations for farmers applying for support through the Common Agricultural Policy. This decision marks a departure from previous obligations, as farmers will no longer be required to leave portions of their land uncultivated in order to qualify for assistance. This move comes in the wake of extensive protests by farmers, who, in February, brought Brussels, the political heart of the European Union, to a standstill with their tractor demonstrations against what they perceived as overly stringent European regulations.



The Common Agricultural Policy, which provides crucial subsidies to farmers to sustain their operations, has long been contingent upon adherence to rigorous environmental protection standards. However, recognizing the challenges faced by farmers and the need for flexibility, the European Commission proposed amendments to certain environmental rules associated with the policy on March 15. Remarkably, member states swiftly approved these proposals yesterday, a process that is deemed unusually expedited within the bureaucratic framework of the European Union. It is worth noting that the European Parliament had already endorsed these measures on April 24, paving the way for their implementation.



