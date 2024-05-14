Israeli Entity Continues Bombing Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut, Lebanon: The Israeli entity intensified its bombing of villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Field sources reported that Israeli warplanes carried out two raids targeting the town of Khiam, while another air strike with four missiles targeting the town of Kafr Kila.

Israeli drones targeted the town of Mays Al-Jabal, and the occupation artillery also targeted the outskirts of the town of Zabqin, the sources added.

The Israeli entity continues its escalation against the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, coinciding with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, murdering and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.