EU Approves Ukraine Facility Plan PM Shmyhal

The European Union has finally approved the plan for implementing the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"The approval of the plan allows us to fully launch the Ukraine Facility - our state will receive EUR 1.89 billion in the near future. And in general, we expect to attract EUR 16 billion as part of the program this year," he said.

According to Shmyhal, this will strengthen Ukraine's financial stability amid a full-scale war with Russia.

He also thanked Belgium, the country now holding the EU presidency, and the EU member states for their high assessment of the plan and unwavering support for Ukraine.

In April the European Commission transferred EUR 1.5 billion to as part of the EUR 50 billion fund created in the multi-annual EU budget.

Photo: Denys Smyhal/Telegram