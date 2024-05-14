Azerbaijan, OSCE Discuss Post-Conflict Situation In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a meetingwith OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign, EuropeanAffairs, and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg, Azernews reports.

The parties discussed the issues of cooperation betweenAzerbaijan and Malta, the priorities of the OSCE chairmanship thisyear, the difficulties that the organisation faced, cooperationbetween Azerbaijan and the OSCE, partnership opportunities arisingfrom COP29, as well as the post-conflict period in the region. Theydiscussed the situation and the process of normalization ofrelations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs ofAzerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, said that organisations of the OSCE,such as the Minsk group created for the resolution of theArmenia-Azerbaijani conflict, the representative of the actingchairman, and high-level planning, have not yielded results.

The minister noted that the mandate of these institutions hasexpired and they are operating archaically.

"There is no need to finance these archaic institutions that useold expressions from the limited budget of the OSCE. OSCE cansupport other projects. It can support projects such as minesafety, the return of former displaced persons to their homes, andthe elimination of damage to the environment," minister Bayramovsaid.