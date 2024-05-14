EXPERIENCE EXTRAORDINARY SOUTH AMERICA, AFRICA & THE SOUTH PACIFIC WITH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai (14 May 2024): Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, is inviting adventure-lovers and travellers to cruise one of NCL’s Extraordinary Journeys exploring South America, Africa, Asia, the South Pacific, and beyond.



Featuring more than 200 voyages ranging from 7 to 21 days, NCL’s ‘Extraordinary Journeys’ collection is designed to meet guests’ desire for more immersive sailings in locations which may be more difficult to explore on a land-based holiday.



From marvelling at the culture and dramatic coastlines of South America to photographing majestic wildlife on a game drive in South Africa, these sailings are anything but ordinary.



Notable itineraries include:



16-day South America: Argentina & Chile from Buenos Aires, Argentina



Departing 1 March 2026, this off-the-beaten-path cruise on Norwegian Star includes calls in the Falkland Islands, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay before arriving in energetic Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for an overnight stay.



Stand out experiences on this itinerary include a guided nature and birdwatching trek in Stanley, Falkland Islands, exploring the otherworldly landscapes of Tierra del Fuego National Park in Ushuaia, Argentina, looking at legions of penguins and giant elephant seals at Elephant Island off the coast of Antarctica, and sampling local street food at markets in Montevideo, Uruguay.



21-day Africa: Namibia, Angola and Ivory Coast



Sailing on 14 May 2025 from Cape Town, South Africa aboard Norwegian Sky, this magnificent voyage visits 12 ports across Namibia, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Canary Islands and Spain.



On this once in a lifetime journey, guests can look forward to roaming Casablanca’s bustling bazaars, exploring fabulous El Reducto beach and the lava tunnels of Los Volcanes Nature Park in Arrecife, Canary Islands, browsing colourful market stalls and visiting gleaming mosques in Dakar, Senegal. Take in the spectacular sight of thousands of flamingos in Walvis Bay Lagoon, Namibia, home of seafood, wonderful wine farms and the gorgeous Garden Route, all before completing your journey in beautiful Barcelona, Spain.



15-day Alaska & Hawaii: Skagway, Juneau & Maui



Sailing on 08 October 2024 aboard Norwegian Sun, this unique voyage starts in the glacier depths of Alaska and finishes in the iridescent waters of Hawaii, creating a remarkable experience for guests to experience the best of these sought-after worlds.



Starting in Vancouver, British Columbia, guests visit 8 ports of call including Ketchikan (Ward Cove), Juneau, Skagway, Alaska and Kahului, Maui, Hilo, Hawaii with an overnight stay in Nawiliwili, Kaua'i and Honolulu, Oahu, allowing plenty of time to explore these destinations. Guests will go from sailing Alaska’s spectacular Glacier Bay while potentially seeing humpback and orca whales, brown bears and sea otters, to hiking through Kaua’i’s countryside and sitting on the beach in Honolulu sipping a Mai Tai.



14-day South Pacific: Bora Bora, Kauai, Kona & Maui from Honolulu, Oahu



Departing Honolulu on 9 July 2025, this incredible journey on board Norwegian Sun, is the perfect pick for those who love island-hopping, marine life, and plenty of time to relax, rejuvenate and enjoy the extensive activities on board.



Unforgettable ports of call include five beautiful Hawai’ian islands such as Kaua’i, ‘The Garden Island’ of Kaua’i; Kona, where guests can snorkel, surf or join a deep sea fishing tour; an overnight call to enjoy the spectacular tropical flowers and historic buildings in Hilo; or paddling across the pristine blue lagoons, taking in a Polynesian cultural show and basking on the beaches of Bora Bora, French Polynesia.







