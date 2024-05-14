Azerbaijan, Maldives To Expand Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Ministerof Dhivehi Language, Culture, and Heritage Adam Naseer Ibrahim, whois visiting the country to participate in the official openingceremony of Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the historical and cultural riches of the city ofShusha, the minister gave information about the outstandingcultural and literary figures that this ancient city gave to theAzerbaijani people.

Adil Karimli pointed out that this year Azerbaijan will host aglobally significant event- the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference(UNFCCC COP 29), to be held in Baku on November 11-22.

He underlined that special discussions will be held regardingthe impact of climate change on culture as well as the role ofculture in environmental protection.

Adam Naseer Ibrahim expressed his satisfaction with his visit toAzerbaijan and hailed the high-level organisation of the officialopening of Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024 added that the Maldives is interested in cultural cooperationwith Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views regarding the organisation ofcultural days.