OpenAI launches GPT-4o with advancements in speed, versatility

(MENAFN) OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence (AI) company, unveiled its latest model, GPT-4o, on Monday, boasting significant improvements in speed and versatility compared to its predecessors. Named with "o" symbolizing "omni," GPT-4o represents a significant stride towards more natural human-computer interaction.



The company announced that this new model can seamlessly process inputs of varying formats, including text, audio, and image, while also generating outputs in any combination of these formats. This enhanced flexibility is expected to revolutionize AI-driven communication by facilitating more fluid exchanges between users and machines.



According to OpenAI's statement, GPT-4o demonstrates remarkable speed in processing audio inputs, with response times as quick as 232 milliseconds and an average response time of 320 milliseconds.



Moreover, GPT-4o boasts enhanced capabilities in understanding vision and audio inputs compared to its predecessors. The model's ability to reason across multiple modalities in real-time represents a significant advancement in AI technology, opening up new possibilities for applications in various domains.



Despite its advancements, OpenAI acknowledges that GPT-4o still has limitations. The model may lose some contextual information since it cannot directly perceive tone, distinguish between multiple speakers, or interpret background noises. Additionally, GPT-4o currently lacks the ability to output laughter, singing, or express emotions.



OpenAI emphasizes its commitment to addressing potential risks associated with the introduction of new modalities in GPT-4o. The company has engaged in extensive collaboration with more than 70 experts across various domains, including social psychology, bias and fairness, and misinformation.

