Bengaluru: BMTC Electric Bus Drivers Claim Being 'Underpaid', Stage Protest At Shantinagar Bus Depot

BMTC electric bus drivers stage protest against unpaid wages and poor working conditions at Shantinagar Bus Depot in Bengaluru, bringing operations to a standstill. This demonstration, occurring merely two months after the depot's opening, emphasizes the mounting dissatisfaction among the drivers.

The drivers, employed by Tata Company on a contract basis to operate electric buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), gathered in front of Shantinagar Depot-3, refusing to carry out their duties until their demands were met.

One of the primary grievances voiced by the drivers was the discrepancy in salary payments. Despite being promised a salary of ₹26,000, many drivers claimed to receive only ₹18,000. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding deductions for Provident Fund (PF) contributions, with allegations that the deducted amounts had not been deposited into their PF accounts.

Furthermore, drivers expressed frustration over the lack of basic amenities at their workplace. Despite being employed to operate buses for Arya Company, a subcontractor of Tata, drivers complained about the absence of drinking water, toilet facilities, and suitable accommodation.

Depot-3, which operates 113 electric buses on a contract basis, relies on drivers working in three shifts. The ongoing protest disrupted services, prompting BMTC officials to call in drivers from other depots to continue operations temporarily.

Despite assurances from BMTC officials to expedite salary payments, a significant number of drivers remained unconvinced and resolved to continue their protest until their concerns were adequately addressed. The protest, which involved around 120 bus drivers, highlighted the deep-seated issues surrounding wage disparities and working conditions within the public transportation sector.

